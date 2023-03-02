Mayors of Portage and Fennimore preparing to help 600+ workers facing unemployment

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- 27 News confirmed Wednesday that Energizer plans to close its plants in Fennimore and Portage.
We first reported in January that the company was considering consolidating the two facilities. Now, the company says it intends to conduct "phased closings" of the plants.
This means hundreds of those Energizer workers won't have jobs next year.
Sarah Cheever has worked at the Fennimore plant for 11 years and now she's out of a job.
"I've got to pick up and start over again. I expected to retire with Energizer," Cheever said.
Cheever said workers were told layoffs would start as early as July.
She will be one of 400 unemployed Fennimore workers. Energizer has provided a comfortable living for her and her nine children. Now she's left with many questions.
"Where am I going to find another job? Am I going to find another job that's going to pay as well as Energizer does?" she questioned.
The mayors of both cities are ready to help out.
Hundreds of workers will lose their jobs when the Portage Energizer plant closes, leaving the city's mayor asking a big question. "Can we find a job for 232 people in the city of Portage?" Mayor Mitchel Craig asked.
He said yes, the city can.
"We're very fortunate that way that we probably have that many openings at all the other industrial facilities that we have in the city. Are the jobs the same kind of benefits, the same kind of pay? Probably not, because a lot of them are non-union jobs. But can we find them all a job? We probably can," Craig said.
Fennimore Mayor Ryan Boebel tells 27 News, "Our task force has created a plan to assist all community members in receiving training and workforce advancement opportunities regardless of the future of the Energizer Fennimore plant. In the coming months, please look for information on job fairs, training opportunities, and available resources. Fennimore will continue to be a great place to live, work, and play. Your Fennimore community is here for you, and we will continue to move forward together."
Cheever said she's frustrated because she's been a dedicated Energizer employee and now feels the company has turned its back on its workers.
"They've done nothing to help us. I hope that everybody knows that Energizer is sending our jobs overseas," Cheever said.
Energizer employees say they've been told both plants will close entirely by July of 2024.