Mazomanie Bluff Project comes before village board Tuesday night

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WKOW) — On Tuesday night, the future of the Mazomanie Bluff could come into clearer focus.
There's a proposal on the table to develop the bluff into what officials call "improvements," but not everyone is on board.
If approved by the Mazomanie Village Board, the landscape of the Mazomanie Bluff will change.
The proposal is an effort to bring more people to the area. But, some are worried about the impact on the prairie and wildlife.
The proposed plans for the project include a walk-in park with a small parking lot along the south side of Buttke Lane.
There would also be a handicap-accessible picnic area, and trails would be cleared, leading to overlooks on the bluff and over the quarry.
The prairie portion of the bluff would also change to include a path five feet wide, made with chipped limestone.
There would also be an observation deck that would overlook Lake Marion.
The board received a $100,000 grant from the DNR and a $100,000 anonymous donation. Both will fund the project, so there won't be any taxpayer burden.
The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Mazomanie Community Building.