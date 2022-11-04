Mazomanie pool awarded grant to buy AED

MAZOMANIE, Wis (WKOW) — A Mazomanie pool is now equipped with an automatic external defibrillator (AED) thanks to a grant from a local healthcare foundation.
Cathy Yasick, Director of the Mazomanie Municipal Pool, applied for a grant offered by the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation to buy an AED for the pool.
She said even though their staff are trained in CPR, an AED would still be helpful in the emergencies that require it to help keep the pool "a safe and fun environment" for everyone.
The $1,600 grant allowed local EMS to buy the AED to make sure it was compatible with the system used by the local ambulance.