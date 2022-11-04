 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...
Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stoughton,
moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
Eastern Madison, Watertown, Stoughton, McFarland, Monona, Lake
Mills, Marshall, Waterloo, Cottage Grove, Johnson Creek, Deerfield,
Cambridge, Lake Ripley, Lebanon, Milford, Reeseville, Utica,
Richwood, Clyman and Lowell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. Peak winds will occur
from late morning through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mazomanie pool awarded grant to buy AED

  • Updated
  • 0
Mazo Pool AED

Mazomanie Municipal Pool Director Cathy Yasick with Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Todd Wuerger and the new AED that was purchased with a $1,600 grant from the Foundation.

MAZOMANIE, Wis (WKOW) — A Mazomanie pool is now equipped with an automatic external defibrillator (AED) thanks to a grant from a local healthcare foundation.

Cathy Yasick, Director of the Mazomanie Municipal Pool, applied for a grant offered by the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation to buy an AED for the pool.

She said even though their staff are trained in CPR, an AED would still be helpful in the emergencies that require it to help keep the pool "a safe and fun environment" for everyone.

The $1,600 grant allowed local EMS to buy the AED to make sure it was compatible with the system used by the local ambulance.

