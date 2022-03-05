Mazomanie woman arrested after crashing into power pole, causing a power outage

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old Mazomanie woman is in custody after crashing into a power pole in the town of Burke and causing a power outage Saturday morning.
Sheriff's deputies and Madison Fire Rescue responded to the area of Highway 51 and Daentl Road just after 9 a.m. after a 2020 Kia SUV went off the road and hit a nearby power pole.
Deputies arrested the driver of the SUV for first offense Operating While Intoxicated with a Restricted Controlled Substance. Deputies will include charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, along with citations for Failure to Maintain Control and a Seatbelt Violation.
The woman was the only person in the SUV, and there were no reported injuries.
The partially-downed power lines did arc in the rain, which the sheriff's office said was a "significant hazard" to other drivers and those responding to the incident.
The Madison Police Department responded to assist with traffic at nearby intersections because the power outage was affecting the traffic lights.
MG&E personnel helped make the scene safe and were able to restore area power outages within two hours.