Mazomanie woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop, at large for 2 days

TRENTON (WKOW) — A Mazomanie woman was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from a traffic stop and being at large for two days, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a release a sergeant conducted a traffic stop on Monday around 7 p.m. on US 151 near Redwood Road in Trenton.
During the stop, Schmidt said the driver lied about her identity. The driver — now identified as Autumn Gernon, 42 ,of Mazomanie — then drove away from the traffic stop.
As she was travelling north on CTY HWY M, Schmidt said Gernon lost control of her vehicle, hit the sergeant's squad car and crashed in a corn field on Milligan Road.
Schmidt said Gernon ran into the cornfield, and a K-9 and drone were used to search for her. However, due to the difficulty of tracking someone in a corn field, she was not found that night.
The following afternoon, a woman matching Gernon's description was seen in the Waupun area. However, after an extensive search, she wasn't found.
On Wednesday around 4 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a woman yelling for help at a trailer park in Waupun. The woman was identified as Gernon, and she was arrested.
Schmidt said multiple charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office in this case, including a felony charge for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupun Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol in this incident.