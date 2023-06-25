McFarland celebrates Pride Month with Pride in the Park

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- McFarland hosted its first Pride month event of the year at the Arnold Larson Park Gazebo on Sunday.
Pride in the Park welcomed all to participate in family-friendly activities, listen to live music and stories, and celebrate self-expression.
The event kicked off with Yoga in the Park by the Mala Yoga Center. The goal of this activity was to create an inclusive space of expression and healing for people of all identities. This was followed by live music performed by David Landau, a Drag Queen Story Time with Andi Withani Domino and Nemo, and finally, a performance by DJ Femme Noir.
Pride in the Park also offered free family friendly activities including a photo booth, art cart, walking library, card decorating and face painting.
Kristin Ellis, the founder of the McFarland Pride Association, said that the motivation behind creating Pride in the Park was largely political.
"A lot of the legislation that has been passed has been concerning for people in the LGBTQ+ community," Ellis said.
Members of the McFarland Pride Association said that Pride in the Park was larger than they had originally anticipated. A total of 18 vendors and non-profit organizations supported the event.
"I wanted to throw a positive event in this small community of McFarland to show people that we love them and we support them," Ellis said.
Ellis added they hope to host the event again next year.