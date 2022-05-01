 Skip to main content
McFarland Community Ice Arena launches campaign to fund expansion

  • Updated

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The McFarland Community Ice Arena launched a campaign to fund a major expansion Sunday.

The arena, which has been a staple of the community for almost three decades, hopes to build a new training rink, a new hockey puck shooting lane and a new off-ice training center.

They also hope to add two additional all-purpose locker rooms, a high school hockey locker room, a figure skating locker room, additional restrooms and an expanded lobby area.

The total cost of the expansion is $1.5 million. Most of that will be paid for by donations.

There are a variety of ways the public can support the cause, including giving a gift and getting to name a locker room or training facility, giving a gift and joining their Wall of Honor, or donating to their GoFundMe page.

The expansion is slated to wrap up in Spring of 2023.

