McFarland dancers perform at Citrus Bowl in Orlando

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Badgers weren't the Big Ten team playing in the Citrus Bowl Monday, but there was still Wisconsin representation in the stadium.
Nine members of the McFarland Dance Team performed in the pregame show with Varsity Spirit.
27 News spoke with three seniors on the team shortly after the performance. They said it was an exciting experience.
"While we performed, there were fireworks, and there were mascot dancers, and those were fun, too," Macy King said.
The Spartans' journey to Orlando started this past summer at a dance camp in the Dells.
King says the team won an award, which qualified them for the Citrus Bowl trip. The dancers who decided to go have been learning the routine since early December in preparation for Monday's performance.
"It was really cool to be on a professional field, [which is] just something we don't usually get to do," Sydney Stohr said. "It's just like a much larger scale event than we're used to."
The McFarland dancers were part of a group of nearly 600 performers, which King said led to a few challenges.
"It's hard to coordinate some things, but it all works out, and it's really fun to just dance with so many people."
The girls said they enjoyed getting to meet different people and learn from them, particularly as most of the other performers were cheerleaders, not dancers.
"It's just cool to see what their school does compared to ours," Lily Bernhardt said.
She also said the prevalence of cheerleaders in the group affected the choreography of the routine.
"It was more like a sideline that we would do at a football game instead of what we would do at competitions," Bernhardt said.
Stohr said that meant instead of doing tricks and turns, the performance included more arm movements and crowd engagement.
The dancers said the trip was an incredible experience, and they enjoyed getting to represent McFarland and Wisconsin.
"We're very grateful and thankful to be here," Bernhardt said. "A lot of people don't get this experience. It's just cool."
The team will return to McFarland Tuesday. The dancers said they will then turn their attention to several competitions they have coming up later this month.