McFarland E.D. Locke Library temporarily closes for renovations

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — McFarland's E.D. Locke Public Library is closed starting Monday for renovations.
The library states work is being done on the library's heating and cooling system.
The library is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, May 30. But, there may be additional disruptions, like temperature or noise issues, until the work is completed.
The library states no items are due and holds won't expire during the closure. Library officials suggest against using the book drop because staff can't check it. Items may take a week to be removed from your account once the library is open again.
Community members can still use the library's Wi-Fi while outside, either in the parking lot or at the Discovery Garden Park.
Additionally, resources like magazines, e-books, music and audiobooks are accessible on the library's website.