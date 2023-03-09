McFarland girls basketball team makes it to the state tournament for first time since 1999

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — Thursday's the first day of the WIAA girls basketball state tournament and one local team is feeling the excitement through generations.
The three Kirch sisters — Adrienne (senior), Brynn (junior) and Hannah (freshman) — all play for the McFarland High School Varsity Girls' Basketball team.
They said going to the state tournament is something their family has always talked about and worked towards.
"I've wanted this my whole life. So, I mean, it's overwhelming but it's also exciting at the same time," Brynn said.
For Adrienne, she said it's how every senior wants to go out. "And, you know, to do it with both my sisters is very uncommon."
The last time the team made it to the tournament was 1999, and on that roster starred a familiar face. The girl's mom, Rebecca Kirch.
"It was very nice to get to go and experience that with my team. And then they haven't been back since then. So, it's finally nice to have them all go. And of course, have all three of my kids on the team together playing together," Rebecca said.
When the buzzer sounded for the sectional-final game, not only did the team's wishes come true, but the Kirch daughters said they now have bragging rights over their mom.
"Every time we walk in the gym, she'll point at her banner, and she'll say she has like bragging rights, but there's going to be three of us up there. So, I guess we got the bragging rights now," Adrienne said.
The family said no matter the outcome, it's about the memories made on and off the court.
McFarland plays its semifinal game against Notre Dame de la Baie Academy Friday afternoon.
Find tournament schedules and brackets here.
You can keep up with all of the tournament by downloading the Magic of March app. You can watch games live, find scores, highlights and more.