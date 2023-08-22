 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

McFarland K-9 Boris to be put down

  • Updated
  • 0
McFarland K-9 Boris to be put down

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- McFarland Police Department K-9 Boris will be crossing the rainbow bridge on Wednesday.

The department posted on Facebook that K-9 Boris' health has been deteriorating, so Boris' family made the "difficult decision" to put him down.

K-9 Boris has spinal neuropathy, and it's hurting other parts of his body. He's having trouble getting up, and his condition is getting worse.

The McFarland Police Department will be putting Boris down Wednesday at noon.

For anyone who wants to pay respects, a procession will be passing by the village hall around 12:30 p.m. 

Any questions should be forward to Chief Aaron Chapin.

Tags

