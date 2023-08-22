McFarland K-9 Boris to be put down

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- McFarland Police Department K-9 Boris will be crossing the rainbow bridge on Wednesday.
The department posted on Facebook that K-9 Boris' health has been deteriorating, so Boris' family made the "difficult decision" to put him down.
K-9 Boris has spinal neuropathy, and it's hurting other parts of his body. He's having trouble getting up, and his condition is getting worse.
The McFarland Police Department will be putting Boris down Wednesday at noon.
For anyone who wants to pay respects, a procession will be passing by the village hall around 12:30 p.m.
Any questions should be forward to Chief Aaron Chapin.