McFarland Police Department holds a procession for K-9 Boris

K-9 BORIS PICTURE

K-9 Boris

 McFarland Police Department

The K-9's health had been deteriorating, so Boris' family made the "difficult decision" to put him down.

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- The McFarland Police Department and members of the community honored K-9 Boris on Wednesday afternoon after his passing.

Boris' passing comes after his worsening spinal neuropathy condition. He began injuring other parts of his body and had difficulty standing up, according to McFarland Police Department. So the difficult decision was made to put him down.

K-9 Boris was originally assigned to Officer Ryan Copeland with McFarland Police Department, but in 2015 he was reassigned to Lt. Jeremy Jobs after Officer Copeland's tragic passing.

"I just heard somebody else saying '[Copeland and Boris] are together now,' which is very fitting," said Rick Dunn, a crossing guard for the McFarland Police Department.

Officer Copeland was killed in Nov. 2015 in a car crash while on his way to work. When it came time to reassigning Boris, the McFarland Police Department felt confident about the connection between Boris and Lt. Jobs.

"As a dog owner, you can appreciate the emotions and feelings that someone has for pets," Dunn said. "And with a K-9, not only is it someone's pet, they're also in service to all of us."

K-9 Boris served several years on the force before entering retirement.