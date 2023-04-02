McFarland Police Officer dragged by vehicle, recovering from minor injuries

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A McFarland police officer is recovering after being dragged by a vehicle Saturday night.
McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin wrote about the incident on Facebook. He said when officers made a routine traffic stop on Siggelkow Road, the driver did not comply with officer requests and then attempted to drive away.
One of the officers was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance and suffered minor injuries. Chapin wrote the driver left the vehicle and ran away.
Officers from other agencies are assisting the McFarland Police Department to locate the driver.