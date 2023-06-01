 Skip to main content
McFarland police searching for witness to Memorial Day shooting

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — McFarland police are searching for a man they believe witnessed a shooting on Memorial Day.

Officers responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle at Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Chief Aaron Chapin said a 60- to 70-year-old white man is "believed to have been a direct witness" of the shooting and interacted with the suspects before it happened. Chapin provided a photo of a vehicle.

Chapin asks anyone who recognizes the vehicle or description of the driver to contact the McFarland Police Department. The department's phone number is 608-838-3151. 

