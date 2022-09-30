McFarland school staff member accused of using racial slur

The MHS administration is aware that many of our students and staff are asking a lot of questions regarding the next steps regarding the use of a racial epithet, the N-word at MHS. This message is intended to provide some updates to the extent that we are able given that it involves a confidential pupil and personnel (staff) matter. We also want to reiterate that the staff at McFarland High School and the District does not tolerate the use of racial epithets or slurs or any type of harassment based on race. Those are words that should not be spoken at MHS by anyone at any time while attending MHS.
Since the incident occurred, we, along with other staff members, have been meeting with students, other staff, and community members who have been impacted the most by this incident. We have and will continue to answer the questions that we can answer, provide support, and ask for what they and others need. For some students, this incident has led them to share other experiences in their life that they hadn't shared before, as well as how they feel we can continue to grow as a school and a community. We are grateful for the wisdom they have shared, and their courage to speak their truth.
This week we are continuing this work by reaching out to our student organizations including the BSU, United Against Hate, Natural Circles of Support, Multicultural club, GSA and other student groups to listen and generate a dialogue to identify how we can move forward. We have amazing students who are true partners in this work. We must empower them.
The MHS administration along with district staff are developing short term and long term steps we can take to help us restore relationships that are strained due to recent events. We are utilizing internal and external resources, including our partnership with Natural Circles of Support, as part of this work.
We will continue to provide updates to you as the situation evolves. If you or your child has any questions or need assistance please contact a member of the administrative team, student services, or any other adult in our school. We are here to listen, answer questions, and work together to build our relationships.
Sincerely,
Jeff Finstad, Principal Sarah Busalacchi, Associate Principal"
It's unclear if the staff member has been put on administrative leave, and the superintendent declined to comment on the incident.