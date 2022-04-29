McFarland student dresses as 27 Storm Track meteorologist for career day

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A local student dressed up as a 27 Storm Track meteorologist for career day at his school Friday.
Giovanni (Gio) Gamez is a third grader at Waubesa Intermediate School in McFarland.
His mom, Jaymi, said Gio has autism. He has been fascinated by the weather since he was 2-years-old.
"He has an increased desire to know what happens next. So being able to know what to look for and how weather works helps him feel more prepared for events that may be unexpected to others," explained Jaymi.
When it was time to pick a career for career day, it was an easy choice.
He crafted a microphone with the 27 News logo on it. He also made a nametag that reads "chief meteorologist."