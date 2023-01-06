McFarland supper club closed after fire hopes to reopen 'around June'

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — After a fire in October, a McFarland supper club plans to have its doors open by the summer.
In a Facebook post, Justin Couey, Cliff White and the Maple Tree Supper Club staff say the last few months have been full of planning and designing so they can bring the restaurant back.
They say, according to their schedule, the restaurant will hopefully open up "around June."
They'll provide more specific updates as the date gets closer.
The post states that everyone's excited to get back open and they're all thankful for the community's support.
"We can’t wait to see everyone," the post reads.