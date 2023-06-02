McFarland supper club forced to close from fire announces re-opening date

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — A McFarland supper club was forced to close after an October fire announced it's opening its doors later this month.

After a kitchen fire at Maple Tree Supper Club, many customers were at a loss because they lost what many consider the center of the village.

Now more than seven months later, Justin Couey and Cliff White said on Facebook the restaurant is having its "grand re-opening" June 27.

Couey and White said they've been working "extremely hard" to move everything along as quickly as possible.

"We, along with all of our staff, are just as excited to be back and serve all of our wonderful customers!" they said.