McFarland supper club severely damaged after kitchen fire, closed for 'unknown period'

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — A McFarland supper club will be closed for an "unknown period" of time after a kitchen fire Wednesday evening, according to the Village of McFarland Fire & Rescue (MFR).

MFR Fire crews were dispatched to The Maple Tree Supper Club on US 51 around 5:20 p.m. for report of a kitchen fire that spread to the building's structure. Chief Chris Dennis said staff tried to put out the fire but were unable to before it spread.

Dennis said once the restaurant's staff recognized they couldn't put it out, they called 911 and began evacuating customers from the building.

Reports show that flames were visible from the roof above the kitchen as customers evacuated, according to Dennis.

Dennis says fire was under control by 6 p.m., and crews remained on scene until 11 p.m.

As a result of the fire, Dennis says the kitchen and roof "suffered significant damage," and the damage extends into the dining room. The restaurant will remain closed for an "unknown period,".

No injuries were reported, and US 51 was closed nearby several hours.