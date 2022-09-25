McFarland's Community Festival offers something for everyone

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- McFarland was host to a Community Festival this weekend that organizers said had something for everyone.
A carnival and a parade were geared toward kids, while shopping opportunities and a beer tent catered to adults.
There were also activities that brought everyone together, like games and a raffle.
"We hope that this year was just a start of what we can build in the future and we hope that people from other communities will see what McFarland has to offer and hope that they will come to our festival as well," Stephanie Brassington, President of the McFarland Community Festival said.
This was the first time the festival was held in two years.