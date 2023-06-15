 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MCPASD concludes bullying investigation in athletics program, sanctions unclear

  • Updated
  • 0
middleton high school

Middleton High School

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District concluded its investigation into a bullying and harassment situation in its athletics program. 

The email sent to families did not say whether any sanctions were issued. 

A district spokesperson told media the district "will not be providing any further information on this matter," noting that "we cannot share specific information related to student discipline issues ... due to privacy concerns and restrictions on sharing particulars about student discipline matters."

A release from the district states that it and Middleton High School are doing the following to address safety and inclusion in the athletics program:

  1. Strengthening our curriculum from kindergarten through twelfth grades in the areas of understanding and preventing bullying, harassment, and incidents of hate speech that occur amongst students.
  2. Educating our families about bullying, harassment, and hate speech so we can work together in strengthening our culture both in our schools and throughout our community.
  3. Increasing and strengthening our training and supervision of coaches and advisors on topics such as preventing, identifying, and addressing bullying, harassment, hate speech, and hazing.
  4. Strengthening our leadership development activities with students in athletics and activities.
  5. Continuing to strengthen our leadership development with coaches, helping them create a climate of high expectations coupled with high levels of support.
  6. Strengthening locker room supervision protocols to ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students.
  7. Holding "respect roundtables" multiple times throughout the year at MHS, allowing students the opportunity to truly speak and listen to one another in a structured and supported setting. We are proud to report that our District held a recent respect roundtable which was highly successful and informative for both our students and staff.

The Middleton Police Department closed its investigation in February without making any arrests. 

The program's head coach at the time of the incident in question resigned, citing personal reasons. 

Tags

Recommended for you