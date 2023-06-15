MCPASD concludes bullying investigation in athletics program, sanctions unclear

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District concluded its investigation into a bullying and harassment situation in its athletics program.
The email sent to families did not say whether any sanctions were issued.
A district spokesperson told media the district "will not be providing any further information on this matter," noting that "we cannot share specific information related to student discipline issues ... due to privacy concerns and restrictions on sharing particulars about student discipline matters."
A release from the district states that it and Middleton High School are doing the following to address safety and inclusion in the athletics program:
- Strengthening our curriculum from kindergarten through twelfth grades in the areas of understanding and preventing bullying, harassment, and incidents of hate speech that occur amongst students.
- Educating our families about bullying, harassment, and hate speech so we can work together in strengthening our culture both in our schools and throughout our community.
- Increasing and strengthening our training and supervision of coaches and advisors on topics such as preventing, identifying, and addressing bullying, harassment, hate speech, and hazing.
- Strengthening our leadership development activities with students in athletics and activities.
- Continuing to strengthen our leadership development with coaches, helping them create a climate of high expectations coupled with high levels of support.
- Strengthening locker room supervision protocols to ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students.
- Holding "respect roundtables" multiple times throughout the year at MHS, allowing students the opportunity to truly speak and listen to one another in a structured and supported setting. We are proud to report that our District held a recent respect roundtable which was highly successful and informative for both our students and staff.
The Middleton Police Department closed its investigation in February without making any arrests.
The program's head coach at the time of the incident in question resigned, citing personal reasons.