 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Meagan Wolfe not planning to testify before Senate committee

  • Updated
  • 0
Meagan Wolfe

MADISON (WKOW) – The administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission says she will not appear at a Senate committee hearing on her confirmation.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the decision by Meagan Wolfe comes after Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he is representing the commission in connection with the status of the WEC administrator.

Legislative Republicans are trying to hold a confirmation vote on Wolfe, so they can reject her.

The Senate committee hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you