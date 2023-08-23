Meagan Wolfe not planning to testify before Senate committee

MADISON (WKOW) – The administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission says she will not appear at a Senate committee hearing on her confirmation.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the decision by Meagan Wolfe comes after Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he is representing the commission in connection with the status of the WEC administrator.

Legislative Republicans are trying to hold a confirmation vote on Wolfe, so they can reject her.

The Senate committee hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.