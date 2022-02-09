Meals on Wheels, Epic Systems deliver Valentine's Day cards to elderly

MADISON (WKOW) -- Seniors in Madison received a special gift ahead of Valentine's Day.
Verona based Epic Systems made cards, each with a personal note inside, to be delivered to SSM Health Meals on Wheels recipients.
Volunteers tell 27 News the gesture will let them know someone in the community is thinking about them.
"Things like this are just amazing. I mean, it's something that'll brighten their day," said Volunteer Services Coordinator Gina Kratcha. "It's just a nice way to put a smile on their face."
Kratcha says currently, there are three people working in the Meals on Wheels office at SSM Health. They service around 300 people a day, Monday through Friday.
In addition to providing a warm meal, Meals on Wheels provides a welfare check.
"A lot of the folks that we deliver to are homebound, so this is a nice way for them else to everyone to know that they're okay and also a way for them to have some interaction with someone out in the community," Kratcha continued.
Meals on Wheels is looking for more volunteers. You can find out more by clicking here. You can also call (608) 276-7598.
"It takes a short amount of time, about an hour out of your day, to make a large impact on the people in our community," Kratcha said.