Medicaid coverage for nursing homes to increase by 14%

Medicaid form
Courtesy of MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes is going up by 14% the next fiscal year, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Wednesday.

Coverage is increasing from 77% in fiscal year 2022 to 91% in fiscal year 2023. 

The increase is meant to support better wages and benefits for healthcare workers and prioritize funding for direct care nursing, according to Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee.

Rick Abrams, the CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, said the increase will help providers ensure high-quality care across the state by addressing "ongoing financial challenges" like increased operating costs due to COVID-19 and inflation.

This increase is the fulfilment of a recommendation from Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving and a commitment from Gov. Tony Evers' to increase rates for nursing homes and hospitals.

