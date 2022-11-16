Medicaid coverage for nursing homes to increase by 14%

MADISON (WKOW) — Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes is going up by 14% the next fiscal year, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Wednesday.
Coverage is increasing from 77% in fiscal year 2022 to 91% in fiscal year 2023.
The increase is meant to support better wages and benefits for healthcare workers and prioritize funding for direct care nursing, according to Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee.
Rick Abrams, the CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, said the increase will help providers ensure high-quality care across the state by addressing "ongoing financial challenges" like increased operating costs due to COVID-19 and inflation.
This increase is the fulfilment of a recommendation from Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving and a commitment from Gov. Tony Evers' to increase rates for nursing homes and hospitals.