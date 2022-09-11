 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Medical emergency caused Lafayette County crash Saturday

  • Updated
Police lights 4

LAFAYETTE (WKOW) -- A man drove off the road and hit a tree after experiencing a medical emergency while driving Saturday night in Wayne Township. 

Green County EMS, the South Wayne Fire Department and first responders assisted in responding to a crash on STH 11 just before 9:45 p.m.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old Illinois man was driving east on STH 11 in his 2005 Chevrolet when he had a medical emergency.

Officials reported the man received non-life-threating injuries and was taken to the hospital. His vehicle was towed from the scene with severe damage.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was cited for no insurance.

Tags

Recommended for you