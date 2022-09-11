Medical emergency caused Lafayette County crash Saturday

LAFAYETTE (WKOW) -- A man drove off the road and hit a tree after experiencing a medical emergency while driving Saturday night in Wayne Township.
Green County EMS, the South Wayne Fire Department and first responders assisted in responding to a crash on STH 11 just before 9:45 p.m.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old Illinois man was driving east on STH 11 in his 2005 Chevrolet when he had a medical emergency.
Officials reported the man received non-life-threating injuries and was taken to the hospital. His vehicle was towed from the scene with severe damage.
According to the sheriff's office, the man was cited for no insurance.