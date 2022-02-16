Medical examiner confirms death of Badger Racing champion, Kevin Olson

TOWN OF JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the man who died in a car crash on February 11.
According to a press release, Kevin Olson, 70, of Evansville died from crash-related injuries.
Olson's family independently confirmed him as the crash victim to 27 News in a previous report.
The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 14 near Highway E.
Rock County investigators said Justin Archer, 30, of Sun Prairie was driving the car that hit Olson's vehicle. Court records show he has been charged with first offense OWI in connection to the crash.
At the time of publication, Archer had not been charged with Olson's death.
The medical examiner's office is performing additional testing and investigative measures alongside the sheriff's office.