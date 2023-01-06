Medical examiner formally identifies Verona educator killed in Fitchburg crash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg on Tuesday.

The office identified her as Beth Steffen, 56, of Fitchburg. The Verona Area School District confirmed Steffen's death on the day of the crash. She was a principal at a Verona middle school.

Before working at the Verona Area School District, Steffen worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for 20 years, according to spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

The medical examiner's office states Steffen died shortly after she arrived at the hospital due to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Her death remains under investigation by the City of Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner.