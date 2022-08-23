Medical examiner identifies 2 people killed in Sun Prairie crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the two people killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night.
They were identified as Vicki A. Wendt, 21, and Kobe R. Vickerman-Barnes, 23. Both were from Cuba City.
Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm they died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
According to a news release from Sun Prairie Police Patrol Sergeant Ryahn Smith, it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way.
The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were killed while the driver and passenger in a Cadillac CTS are expected to survive, Smith says.
Authorities are waiting to release the names of the people who were killed while family is being notified.
Additional testing is underway at this time.
These deaths remain under investigation by the City of Sun Prairie Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.