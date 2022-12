JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Two women who died after a house fire in Janesville last week have been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified the individuals as Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35. Both women are from Janesville.

The medical examiner states Benoit was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death for both women are still pending.