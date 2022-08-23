Medical examiner identifies man killed in crash on I-39/90/94

(WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash on I-39/90/94 Sunday.
Authorities identified him as Paul Nielsen, 59, of Elkhorn.
Previously, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a semi rear-ended the car Nielsen was in around 10 a.m. Sunday. The medical examiner's office confirms Nielsen died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash closed the roadway for over four hours.
His death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.