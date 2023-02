MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Madison on Wednesday.

The medical examiner identifies him as Stephen G. Fleck, 66, of Madison.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and the ME said he died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police have identified a suspect vehicle connected to the crash.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.