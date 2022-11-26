Medical examiner identifies man killed in Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from a firearm-related injury, according to the medical examiner.

Riley was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Lakeside Street.

According to an online report from the Madison Police Department, officers were on scene within minutes of the shooting and started giving aid to the victim, but he died at the hospital.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference the incident began when two people who were in a vehicle together got into a physical altercation in the 100 block of Lakeside Street. He said construction workers nearby heard both the altercation and the shots fired.

Additional testing is underway at this time, and the incident is still being investigated by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.