Medical examiner identifies man killed in north side home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a home invasion on Madison's east side last Friday.

The man has been identified as James M. Turner, 35, of Madison.

According to a release from the medical examiner's office, Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results confirm he died from a "homicidal firearm-related trauma." Additional testing is underway.

This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jose Malik Gomez, the homeowner who shot Turner, has since been charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

Gomez was not charged with homicide, due to Wisconsin's Castle Doctrine.