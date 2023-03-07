Medical examiner identifies man killed in Rock Co. crash

(WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has identified the man who died in a crash near the town of Clinton Sunday.
The office identifies the man as Jorge Susunaga, 19, of Woodstock, Illinois.
Susunaga died following a crash on E. State Highway 67 near S. Northrup Road around 7:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the car Susunaga was in crossed the center line and caught fire after crashing into another car.
The medical examiner's office said preliminary results of a forensic examination show he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is under way and the crash remains under investigation.