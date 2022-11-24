Medical examiner identifies man who died after Maple Bluff pursuit, crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died in a crash on Sunday.

The examiner's office has identified the man as Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison.

Gulley was pronounced dead at a local hospital the day after the crash.

The examiner's office states the "cause and manner of his death" are pending at this time.

A release from the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated the incident began Sunday around 9 a.m. on Sunday when a Maple Bluff Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.

The vehicle didn't stop and crashed into a tree after a "short pursuit."