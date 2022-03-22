Medical examiner identifies people killed after a car crashed into an Albion building

TOWN OF ALBION (WKOW) - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of the two people who died after a car hit a building on Albion Road Sunday night.
Melody Johnson, 49, from Janesville and Amy Johnson, 45, from Edgerton were both pronounced dead at the crash scene. Preliminary autopsy results showed they died from crash-related injuries.
According to a previous release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a black Chevy was traveling south on Albion Road around 9:30 p.m. with one other person in the car. The driver lost control, the vehicle hit a building, and the two people inside were ejected.
The initial investigation indicated speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.