Medical examiner identifies victim in Tree Lane shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is releasing the identity of a man killed outside an apartment complex on Tree Lane.

The office identifies the man as Scott Ellis, 39, of Madison.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in Dane County reports Ellis died after he was shot multiple times. The medical examiner's office also says preliminary reports from the autopsy show he died after being shot.

Additional testing is underway and his death remains under investigation.

Two men have been arrested and charged for his death. Authorities identify the men as Charles Washington White and Jarvyous Davis.