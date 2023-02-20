Medical examiner's office identifies 71-year-old killed in Rock Co. crash

AVON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified a woman who died after a crash in rural Rock County Friday.

The office identified the 71-year-old woman as Norah Sanders, of Monroe.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said she lost control on a slippery shoulder, crossing the centerline and into an oncoming semi truck. She died at a hospital a few hours after the crash.

The medical examiner's office said preliminary results of a forensic exam show Sanders died of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.

The crash is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.