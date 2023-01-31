Medical examiner's office identifies body found in Lake Waubesa

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was recovered from Lake Waubesa over the weekend.
The office identifies the man as Richard Knuteson, 45, of McFarland.
Knuteson's body was recovered from Lake Waubesa last weekend. Authorities began searching for him when someone reported that he hadn't returned home from ice fishing.
The medical examiner's office said preliminary results from an autopsy show Knuteson died from drowning. Additional tests are underway, and his death remains under investigation.