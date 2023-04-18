Medical examiner's office identifies couple found dead in Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the married couple found dead in a home on Madison's east side.

The couple is identified as Fae Niglis, 71, and Gregory Niglis, 68.

The two were found deceased after officers were sent to check on their welfare.

Initial reports from a forensic examination show Fae died from "homicidal violence" and Gregory from "firearm related trauma." Additional testing is underway.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Gregory's death is a suicide. She said Fae was stabbed.

Fryer said this is the second murder-suicide in the city in 2023.

The deaths remain under investigation by MPD.