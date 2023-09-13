Medical illustrator increasing representation in medicine visits Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a part of his tour, Chidiebere Ibe, the creative artist behind the famous illustration depicting a black fetus, stopped in Madison to talk about the critical role medical representation plays in patient education and healthcare accessibility.
The viral image captured the internet's attention, from what should have been a minor detail, and sparked major conversation.
The drawing of a fetus in the womb was of a darker skin tone, leaving many people shocked as they had never seen a person of color depicted in a medical textbook before.
The drawing sparked the conversation on how a lack of diversity in medicine contributes to high mortality rates among pregnant black women.
"In terms of maternal health, it's been proven statistically that black mothers tend to die from birth complications more than white mothers, because of the implicit bias that perpetuate and atomically, that black women tend to have less sensitive nerve endings than white people," said Ibe.
During his presentation, Ibe touched on how limited representation in medicine leads to misdiagnosis and delayed treatment in patients of color, especially with sicknesses that are determined by the skin.
"Most physicians do not know how to diagnose simple skin conditions on black patients, so because of the lack of diverse illustrations, most physicians don't know how to diagnose this condition on black people," Ibe said.
Ibe was joined by Dr. Crystasny Turner and Dr. Michele Turner, professors of UW-Milwaukee and Madison College, who touched on inequalities present in teacher preparation materials and how they contribute to biases that impact children of diverse backgrounds. Both conversations were part of a Racial Equity Summit Series that Madison College's Intercultural Exchange introduced.
Ibe visited a college in Maryland last week and plans to hold more sessions in Minnesota and New York before heading to Boston.