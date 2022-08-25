Medical procedures interrupted because of critical drug shortage

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- There may be a wait for your next medical procedure, that's because the FDA is warning of a critical prescription drug shortage.
"I just can't do basic stuff that most people can do," said Pamela Hackley.
That's because Hackley suffers from chronic neck and spine pain, so every ten days she gets a lidocaine infusion.
"I have trouble getting into the car," said Hackely.
Now, a drug shortage is causing Hackley's lidocaine infusion appointments to be spread out.
"It was every 10 days and then it went to every two weeks because of a shortage and now it's every three weeks," said Hackley.
Without lidocaine, Pamela said she's in excruciating pain, making it difficult to care for her sister and autistic nephew Travis.
"It gets really bad. I can't lift to get clean," said Hackley.
Lidocaine is not the only drug in shortage, according to the FDA, there are over a hundred.
On its website many commonly used drugs are listed in the shortage, like lorazepam, an anti-anxiety medication, and even sodium chloride bags used in IVs during many surgical procedures.
"We created actually a team this year because we saw a huge increase in drug shortages," said Michelle Schmitt, Director of Business Operations for Pharmacy at SSM Health.
Drug shortages have long plagued the US healthcare system according to the FDA, but the pandemic, supply chain issues, and manufacturing and quality problems have made this problem worse.
SSM Health has a plan to address this drug shortage in its system.
"Not only do we help share our supply amongst our system, but we also share information on how to conserve the supply you have on-site, which procedures need to be prioritized, and what things you can use in alternative therapies," said Ariel Thurmer, System Pharmacy Clinical Manager at SSM Health.
UW Health provides Hackley's pain management which consists of ibuprofen between appointments.
"Right now I'm taking pain medication, non-narcotic. It's not helping," said Hackley.
With no word on when the lidocaine shortage will be resolved, Pamela's doctors are exploring more invasive options during her next appointment in November.
"We're going to talk about putting a stimulator in my spine," said Hackley.
When US drug companies aren't able to resolve a shortage immediately and the shortage involves a critical drug, the FDA looks for a pharmaceutical company able to ship products into the US market.