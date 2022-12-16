Meet our Pet of the Week: Bertha

MADISON (WKOW) — The 27 News pet of the week is Bertha from the Dane County Humane Society.
She is an 11-month-old hound mix that came up to the Badger State from Alabama.
According to the DCHS Bertha LOVES playing with all types of toys, especially playing soccer with tennis balls. She recently joined puppy play group at DCHS and did well playing with another pup near her age.
Bertha is still young and learning, so she’s looking for a family who will continue working with her on her positive reinforcement training, and a family who will spoil her with love, treats, tons of snuggles, and playtime.
Beyond adoption, you can support DCHS through the 2023 Madison Firefighter calendar. It’s a charity calendar in which proceeds benefit DCHS and Gio’s Garden. The calendars are available at MadisonFireCalendar.com, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, DCHS’s Adoption Center at the Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison, and DCHS Thrift Store at 6904 Watts Road in Madison.
For more information on adopting Bertha, you can visit the Dane County Humane Society's website.