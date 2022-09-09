Meet our Pet of the Week: Herietta

MADISON (WKOW) - It's time for Pet of the Week! Everyone meet Herietta.
She is four years old and came from an overcrowded shelter to the Dane County Humane Society just a couple weeks ago.
According to DCHS Herietta loves to go for walks and play outside. She also loves to play with puzzle toys and snuffle mats (another way to find treats).
They tried introducing her to a few other dogs in playgroup, but she preferred hanging out with humans than playing with the other pups.
She’s interested in learning more, so she’s looking for a family who will continue working with her on training.
In addition to adopting or volunteering, there's other ways you can help the shelter.
Currently, DCHS is hiring for full and part-time positions — mostly Shelter Resource Counselors. These are staff members who work in the front office or in the Adoption Center. When working in the front office, they help reunite lost pets with their families and help families struggling with their pets by providing tips and resources.