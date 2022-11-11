Meet our Pet of the Week: Mr. Puddingstone

MADISON (WKOW) - Our Pet of the Week is Mr. Puddingstone from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. He's a 5-month-old Domestic Shorthair.
According to the HSSW he is the sweetest guy who loves being around people.
Mr. Puddingstone is happiest when he's snuggling up with you on the couch, relaxing in your lap, or climbing all over you and hopping up on your shoulders.
For more information on adopting him or any other animals from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin you can visit their website: https://www.petsgohome.org/