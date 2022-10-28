Meet our Pet of the Week: Potato Salad

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's Friday which means it's time to meet the Pet of the Week, Potato Salad.
Some might say Potato Salad is an acquired taste, but the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is here to prove every will love her.
According to the HSSW she is affectionate and outgoing gal who has traveled quite a way to find her loving family.
Potato Salad spends her days relaxing and would like to spend them resting in your lap.
For more information about this sweet girl or the Lick or Treat happening at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin you can visit their website.