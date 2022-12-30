Meet our Pet of the Week: Sissy

MADISON (WKOW) - Our Pet of the Week this week is Sissy from the Dane County Humane Society.
She is a six-month-old mix that was transferred to the Badger State from Alabama.
According to the DCHS, when she first arrived, she was a bit nervous around people and dogs, but over time she has really blossomed and has become very friendly.
For more information about adopting Sissy or any other pets at DCHS, click here.
On New Year's Eve, DCHS will be closing early and will be fully closed on New Year's Day.