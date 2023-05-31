Meet the Jansen's starting five

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — It was in June of 2022 that Madeline and Taylor Jansen were heading to their first doctor’s appointment after learning they were going to be first-time parents.
"You're nervous, more excited, just like ready to like see that flutter, hear the heartbeat, all of that," said Madeline Staples Jansen, UW Oshkosh assistant women's basketball coach.
But they would soon find out— there wasn’t just one heartbeat. The sonographer broke the news to them that there were three babies.
When the doctor looked at the images, she found even more shocking news.
"I've never seen it, and everyone that I had talked to had never seen it," said Dr. Marissa Schloesser MD, Women Care of Wisconsin OBYGN.
Dr. Schloesser explains Madeline's uterus is shaped like Mickey Mouse ears. She had one baby on one side and identical twins on the other side.
"I just think, like, my first reaction was 'how?' And, then my second thought was, 'are they all okay,'" Madeline said.
"The combination of her uterine shape, which is about 1% of the population, with the triplets, which is also super rare, it's really hard to even, like, put into words how neat and also a little nerve-wracking and also really exciting it all was," Dr. Schloesser said.
Dr. Schloesser explains for triplets alone, there’s over a 90% chance that one or multiple of the babies will be premature. In combination with Madeline's uterine shape, she had a very high-risk pregnancy.
"I'm a coach," Madeline said. "So it was all about give me the game plan. Tell me what I need to do, and I'm gonna go execute it."
The game plan was to meet with the doctor every single week, with the goal of making it through Christmas before going into labor.
"So Christmas, I was going to be 28 weeks. Which, once you get to 28 weeks, babies have a really good chance of surviving," Madeline said.
Madeline surpassed that mark and every other milestone, making it to her scheduled delivery date of February 21 at 36 weeks pregnant. It was a day the Jansen's had been dreaming about.
Not only did the Jansen's have three healthy babies, but they did not leave the delivery room.
"We had doctors just telling us, 'this is going really well' and the biggest thing they told us that hit home, with me at least, was 'just be happy there's no NICU here and that's the big thing,'" said Taylor Jansen, UNFI EHS Partner.
There was still one big surprise, the genders.
"She said well Taylor, you are outnumbered," Madeline smiled. "We have three girls and that day, I mean, people say 'best day of your life,' hands down one of the best days of my life."
"I will certainly never forget the delivery day, the pregnancy, any of it," Dr. Schloesser said. "It's been such a blessing to be part of this process with them."
Three months into being parents of three, the word "teammates" has taken on a whole new meaning.
"Obviously, with three babies, it's hard for one of us to truly give the other a break," Madeline explained. "Because then you're really the one who's left with all three in a full court press. I mean, you're down 20. And you're waiting for your teammate to get back in the game."
Little did Madeline know, she had been training for this her whole life.
"I think just from like a mindset standpoint, she's used to doing tough things," Dr. Schloesser said. "She's used to pushing herself. I think that also made the pregnancy more tolerable and more comfortable and just, her positivity is so infectious."
"She is a rock star," Taylor said. "As a mom, she's killing it. These babies absolutely love her."
Amelia, Emerson and Charlie completed the Jansen's starting five.
"They are a miracle, and it's amazing. It's just amazing they are here," Madeline said.