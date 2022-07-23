'Meet Your First Responders' event brings Middleton community together

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Crowds in Middleton had the chance to meet the first responders who serve their community Saturday.
The "Meet Your First Responders" event was hosted by the Bruce Company Garden Center.
It included food, games, music and a raffle to benefit first responders.
Kids also got the chance to check out firetruck up close in person.
"The kids are just really tickled to see what the inside of a fire truck what looks like," said Lisa Briggs, Community Liaison for the Bruce Company Garden Center.
The Bruce Company Garden Center has hosted the event for several years.
This year, the organization is celebrating their 70th birthday.