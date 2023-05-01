Melanoma Monday: Doctors remind people to pay extra attention to skin health and cancer screenings

MADISON (WKOW) — It's the first of May, and doctors across the nation, including at UW Health, are recognizing it as Melanoma Monday.
As temperatures rise and people begin spending more time in the sun, doctors say it's extra important to focus on skin health and cancer screenings.
Dr. Mark Albertini is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Wisconsin and Chief of Oncology at the Madison VA Hospital. He said melanoma is a type of skin cancer that if caught and detected early on, is curable in the vast majority of individuals.
"What makes melanoma so scary and such an important disease is its high propensity to spread if, in fact, it gets to be deeper and more advanced," Dr. Albertini said.
He said to be looking out for pigmented cancer cells and the ABCDEs.
If it's asymmetric, if the borders are irregular, the color is inhomogeneous, the diameter is the size of a pencil eraser — six millimeters or more — or evolution.
"I think the other sign is the so-called 'ugly duck' sign. So someone has many moles, but when they just don't quite look like the rest, that's when they should be kind of pulled out," he said.
He said as people go outside for the activities they have been waiting all winter to enjoy, they should try to go early or later in the day. He also said to wear sunblock of SPF 30 or higher.
"Be aware of the need to reapply sunscreen if you're out for many hours. And I think just the awareness of your skin, and if you see spots that are concerning or look like they don't have a clear explanation, to have a low threshold to have one's primary care provider take a look," he said.
Developing these habits early on, Dr. Albertini said can better protect the individual.
If you do see something that looks to be concerning, doctors advise seeing a primary care provider or a dermatologist.